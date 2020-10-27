Left Menu
11 nominations filed for 10 RS seats from Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 11 nominations, including eight from the BJP, have been filed for 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, official sources said on Tuesday. Eight BJP candidates and an independent filed their papers on Tuesday, which is the last day of filing nominations for the polls scheduled for November 9.

Samajwadi Party candidate Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP candidate Ramji Gautam had filed nominations till Monday. The eight BJP candidates -- Union Minister Hradeep Singh Puri, MPs Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi -- filed their nomination papers in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Besides them, one independent Prakash Bajaj, who is supported by the SP, also filed his nomination. "Bajaj is supported by the SP. We have fielded him," SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said.

With the BJP having 304 members in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the election may turn out to be a nearly one-sided affair for the party, according to poll analysts. The BJP's all eight nominees for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh are likely to win as the party has the three-fourth majority in the state assembly.

Of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh that are falling vacant, three are of the BJP, four of Samajwadi party, two of Bahujan Samaj Party and one of Congress. It is necessary to get the vote of about 38 MLAs for election of a member of Rajya Sabha.

At present, there are 304 MLAs from BJP, 48 from Samajwadi Party, 18 from BSP, nine from Apna Dal, seven from Congress, four from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and five of independents and small parties.

