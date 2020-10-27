Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting teachers in Patiala were maltreated at the behest of those at helm: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the protesting teachers in Patiala were "maltreated at the behest of those at the helm".

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:33 IST
Protesting teachers in Patiala were maltreated at the behest of those at helm: AAP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the protesting teachers in Patiala were "maltreated at the behest of those at the helm". In a statement issued here, party's state youth wing President and MLA Meet Hayer and MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby said that the unemployed BEd and DPE (873) teachers' union leaders, protesting in front of the Moti Mahal residence of the chief minister, were first thrashed by police at the behest of "those at the helm", and then cases were registered against them.

The AAP leaders demanded immediate cancellation of the cases registered against them and sought stringent action against those who misbehaved with the protesting teachers. Hayer said that the CM had run away from the poll promise to provide ghar-ghar naukri (jobs in every household), adding he had "no moral right to remain in the august chair".

"First the Badal government and now the Amarinder Singh government is targeting the youth of the state, forcing them to protest on roads for jobs; many of them have even crossed the eligibility age." The AAP leader demanded recruitment of more BEd teachers for social education, Punjabi and Hindi subjects. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends deadline to make payment under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme till March 31

The government on Tuesday extended for the third time the deadline for making payment under the direct tax dispute settlement scheme Vivad Se Vishwas by three months to March 31, 2021. &#160; As per a Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT not...

Eiffel Tower area evacuated briefly after bag filled with ammunition found - police

The Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower was evacuated briefly following the discovery of a bag filled with ammunition, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.He added that the evacuation of the park was over now.Earlier, police sai...

Battleground states see large turnout of early voters: Report

With just a week left for the 2020 US Presidential election, more than 64 million Americans have cast their ballots, with large voter turnout seen in the key battleground states that will ultimately decide who between President Donald Trump...

Gadkari urges Walmart to work with khadi industries to take their products to global markets

Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged retail giant Walmart to work with khadi and village industries to take their products, including khadi denim, to global markets. He also highlighted that the micro, small and medium enterpr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020