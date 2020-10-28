Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philadelphia calls on National Guard after shooting death of Black man sparks unrest

Hundreds of protesters took to Philadelphia's streets on Monday after a bystander's video was shared on social media showing two officers shooting 27-year-old Walter Wallace after he did not heed orders to back off and to drop the knife. Wallace was bipolar and his mental issues were relayed to the officers before the shooting, a lawyer for the family said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 04:01 IST
Philadelphia calls on National Guard after shooting death of Black man sparks unrest

Philadelphia will deploy more police officers and has called for help from the National Guard as it braces for further unrest after the police killing of a Black man armed with a knife, authorities said on Tuesday. Hundreds of protesters took to Philadelphia's streets on Monday after a bystander's video was shared on social media showing two officers shooting 27-year-old Walter Wallace after he did not heed orders to back off and to drop the knife.

Wallace was bipolar and his mental issues were relayed to the officers before the shooting, a lawyer for the family said. While the demonstrations began peacefully on Monday at Malcolm X Park on the west side of the city, they later turned violent, inflicting significant damage on businesses and leading to 91 arrests, commissioner Danielle Outlaw told a briefing.

"For today and this evening we anticipate the chance of additional incidents of civil unrest and as such we will be taking additional steps to ensure order," Outlaw said, adding that she had asked surrounding counties for assistance. Later, the office of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the Pennsylvania National Guard had been called on to help deal with the unrest.

Philadelphia was one flashpoint in a summer of anti-racism protests across the United States set off by the May 25 death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes. The protests, and law enforcement response to them, have been an issue in the race for the White House between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden.

"Our hearts are broken for the family of Walter Wallace Jr., and for all those suffering the emotional weight of learning about another Black life in America lost," Biden and running mate Kamala Harris said in a statement on Tuesday. "We cannot accept that in this country a mental health crisis ends in death."

Kenney said the video of the shooting presented "difficult questions" about the actions of the officers. "Last night we saw further evidence of the anguish of Black and Brown residents of our city who have struggled their entire lives under systemic racism," he told the briefing. But he also expressed sympathy for the officers injured in the protests and for the business owners whose shops were damaged, saying the law would be enforced.

"Vandalism and looting is not an acceptable form of First Amendment expression," Kenney said, referring to the constitutional amendment guaranteeing freedom of speech. Outlaw said a total of 91 arrests had been made, including 11 for assaulting officers and 76 for burglaries. Of the 30 officers injured, 29 were in stable condition, mainly after being hit by bricks and other projectiles. One officer, run over by a truck, was being treated in a hospital, Outlaw said.

The bystander's video showed Wallace approaching two police officers who drew their guns after warning him to put down the knife. The video shows the officers backing up, then cuts briefly from view as gunfire erupts and Wallace collapses. Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said the police had responded to a call about a man screaming who was armed with a knife, and that each officer fired about seven rounds. But he declined to go into further detail, citing the ongoing investigation.

John McNesby, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, defended the officers in a statement. "The use of lethal force is a very difficult decision and we support our officers as they worked to resolve this incident under a great deal of stress. These officers were aggressively approached by a man wielding a knife," he said.

Shaka Johnson, a lawyer for Wallace's family, told the Philadelphia affiliate of Fox TV that Wallace's wife had told the officers about his bipolar condition prior to the shooting.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is back in a Canadian court this week to fight her extradition to the Unite States. Here is a timeline of the case.AUG. 22, 2018 A New York court issues an arrest warrant f...

Huawei lawyers ask Canada police why no 'alarm bells' rang during CFO's arrest

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd lawyers resumed witness testimony in a Vancouver court on Tuesday, asking why aspects of Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest did not set off alarm bells to the arresting federal police officer. Huaweis le...

Donald Trump is a fighter, says First Lady

The American spirit is stronger than the deadly coronavirus and President Donald Trump is a fighter, asserted First Lady Melania on Tuesday while seeking votes for her husband. Donald is a fighter. He loves this country and he fights for y...

Grave-counting satellite images seek to track Yemen's COVID death toll

A first-of-its-kind study using satellite images to count fresh graves and analyse burial activity in Yemen has estimated the death toll there from COVID-19 or COVID-related causes is far higher than official government figures suggest.Usin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020