Bihar Polls: JP Nadda urges people to take part in grand festival of democracy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday urged the people of Bihar to exercise their electoral rights as polling for the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls is underway.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 08:42 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday urged the people of Bihar to exercise their electoral rights as polling for the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls is underway. "The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections is taking place today. Your vote is your greatest strength in a democracy. I request all voters to take part in this grand festival of democracy keeping in mind the precautions related to COVID," Nadda tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged voters to cast their votes. "Today is the first round of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy, taking precautions related to Covid. Maintain a 6-feet distance and wear a mask. Remember first vote, then refreshment!" PM Modi tweeted.

Voting began in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am. (ANI)

