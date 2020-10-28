Left Menu
I have chosen path of public service not of politics: Scindia

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:07 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo/ANI).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his thought process is clear, he has chosen the path of public service and not of politics. Scindia asserted, he is not interested in any post and only wants to work for development. Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "My thought process is clear, I have chosen the path of public service not of politics. It's been 20 years and I am determined to serve people. I am not interested in any post, only want to work for development."

"It was a government (of Congress) of corruption, working solely on basis of money. They made Vallabh Bhavan a hub of corruption. Don't ask me about this, you can ask the people of Madhya Pradesh. There was a complete disregard of promises made to the public," he added. Speaking about former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's remarks on BJP leader Imarti Devi, Scindia said that he is full of ego and people will shatter it.

"In defence, Kamal Nath said he forgot her (Imarti Devi's) name. How can you forget the name of someone who was in your cabinet? Because she's a woman, a Dalit? Is this his and Congress's thinking about women? He is full of ego and people will shatter it," said Scindia. Former chief minister Kamal Nath recently come under attack for his 'item' jibe against Imarti Devi. However, he clarified that his remarks were not meant to insult anyone. (ANI)

