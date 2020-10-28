Amid France-Turkey row, UK calls on NATO allies to defend free speech
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on NATO allies to stand shoulder-to-shoulder on values of tolerance and free speech, in a veiled rebuke to NATO member Turkey which has been calling for a boycott of French goods.Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:22 IST
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on NATO allies to stand shoulder-to-shoulder on values of tolerance and free speech, in a veiled rebuke to NATO member Turkey which has been calling for a boycott of French goods. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged Turks to stop buying French goods and has accused France of pursuing an anti-Islam agenda.
He is one of several leaders in the Muslim world angry with France over its response to the murder of teacher Samuel Paty, who showed pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad as part of a lesson on free speech. "The UK stands in solidarity with France and the French people in the wake of the appalling murder of Samuel Paty," Raab said in a statement. "Terrorism can never and should never be justified.
"NATO allies and the wider international community must stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the fundamental values of tolerance and free speech, and we should never give terrorists the gift of dividing us.”
- READ MORE ON:
- Turks
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Muslim
- Dominic Raab
- Raab
- French
- anti-Islam
- Samuel Paty
- Turkish
ALSO READ
French minister calls for EU unity on fisheries in Brexit talks
French government cannot rule out option of COVID curfew, says minister
French cabinet to discuss coronavirus measures on Tuesday - minister
French MP gets ovation on first day back after COVID coma
Robbery or social justice? French court fines activist who pinches colonial relics