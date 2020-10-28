Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath, Digvijay are real 'Jaichands', betrayed 7.5 cr people of Madhya Pradesh, says Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed Madhya Pradesh's former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh for running a "corruption-ridden" government and playing the role of "traitor" to the democracy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:16 IST
Kamal Nath, Digvijay are real 'Jaichands', betrayed 7.5 cr people of Madhya Pradesh, says Scindia
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed Madhya Pradesh's former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh for running a "corruption-ridden" government and playing the role of "traitor" to the democracy.

Scindia was responding to Congress campaign in the state by-polls necessitated by the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs considered close to the scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family. Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "If there is any Jaichand or traitor in Madhya Pradesh, it is the duo of Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh."

Congress has centred its election campaign in Madhya Pradesh targeting the 'Jaichands' who have betrayed 'Janadhar' (people's verdict), a reference to MLAs who have left Congress resulting in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government. "This duo is the real traitor who had trampled upon the desires, ambitions and aspirations of seven and a half crore people of Madhya Pradesh, who made promises and claimed to fulfill them. I cannot be a bystander and neither can these legislators to people who are a threat to democracy and to these 7.5 crore people," stated Scindia while adding that the Congress ran a government riddled with corruption.

Calling 22 MLAs resigning together a first of its kind of 'historical event' of independent India, the BJP leader said no political party had in the history of independent India has lost the faith of so many elected representatives in a short span of time that too after 15 years after staying out of power. "I don't think that any political party has ever seen such a scenario in the history of the country. Kamal Nath government is the first one who has lost 22 MLAs in just a couple of months into power followed by four more. He is the first one to experience this in the 70 years of democratic India. Out of the strength of 114, he has lost 26 MLAs which is close to 28 per cent of the strength. It talks volumes about Kamal Nath's attitude towards his legislators," he stated.

Scindia, the BJP leader who has crossed over from Congress in March said, the reason the Kamal Nath-led government fell is that it trampled upon the rights of its elected representatives. "A government riddled with corruption that throws its manifesto into the wastebasket. It disallows any development project in any of the regions, disrespects the lawmakers who are supposed to be your colleague should have seen it coming," stated the leader. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

LG Velvet, LG Wing 5G Swivel phone launched in India

The LG Wing has been launched in India alongside the LG Velvet. The Indian version of LG Velvet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset as against the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset found in the global variant.LG Velvet is priced at R...

Mizoram reports first COVID-19 fatality

Mizoram, the only state which had not reported any COVID-19 fatality so far, registered its first coronavirus death on Wednesday as a 62-year-old man succumbed to the infection at a hospital near Aizawl, a health official said. The patient ...

Indonesia coronavirus case tally tops 400,000

Indonesias coronavirus infections have passed the 400,000 mark, with 4,029 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, according to health ministry data.The Southeast Asian country has 400,483 cases. With the addition of Wednesdays 100 more COVID-19 ...

COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020