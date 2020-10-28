Left Menu
Sunil Deodhar urges Andhra CM to take action against smuggling of red sandalwood from Seshachalam Hills

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to make security arrangements to stop the smuggling of red sandalwood here from Seshachalam Hills.

ANI | Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:47 IST
Sunil Deodhar urges Andhra CM to take action against smuggling of red sandalwood from Seshachalam Hills
BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar at Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple in Tirumala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to make security arrangements to stop the smuggling of red sandalwood here from Seshachalam Hills. "Red sandalwood is the wealth of Lord Venkateswara. But, unfortunately for decades, the smugglers from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states have been smuggling red sandalwood. We want to demand Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to ask the Central forces for the security of red sandalwood of Seshachalam Hills and stop the smuggling," the BJP leader said while on a visit to Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple in Tirumala.

He further expressed concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19. "We pray that vaccines for the virus would be developed at the earliest," he said. (ANI)

