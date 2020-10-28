Left Menu
Bihar sees 51.90 pc turnout till 5 pm

Bihar saw 51.90 per cent voter turnout till 5.30 pm in the first phase of assembly polls on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 28-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 17:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar saw 51.90 per cent voter turnout till 5.30 pm in the first phase of assembly polls on Wednesday. According to Election Commission data, the highest turnout was in Jamui district at 57.41 per cent followed by Kaimur at 55.95 per cent and Lakhisarai at 55.44 per cent.

The polling percentage was 52.16 per cent in Bhagalpur, 54.71 per cent in Gaya 49.39 per cent in Rohtas and 53.84 per cent in Buxar. Munger (43.64 per cent) recorded the lowest voter turnout till as per data from the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.

Bihar is witnessing a keen contest between the ruling JDU-BJP alliance, grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others), third front with RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha as its chief ministerial candidate and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly. Elections will decide if Nitish Kumar will win a fourth term as Chief Minister. Voting began in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of polls at 7 am. This is the first election in the country being held amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Election Commission has extended the period of voting by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Naxal affected areas. The Election Commission has issued detailed guidelines that include lowering the cap on voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and postal ballot facility for those aged above 80 or those infected.

As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties. Polling for the second phase will take take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10. (ANI)

