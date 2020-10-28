Vanathi Srinivasan appointed chief of BJP Mahila Morcha

Left Menu
The BJP on Wednesday appointed Vanathi Srinivasan as the president of its women's wing, according to a party statement. She had unsuccessfully contested the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Rahatkar was recently appointed as a national secretary in Nadda's new team of office-bearers. The party also appointed Amitava Chakraborty as the general secretary (organisation) in the party's West Bengal unit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:38 IST
The BJP on Wednesday appointed Vanathi Srinivasan as the president of its women's wing, according to a party statement. Srinivasan will succeed Vijaya Rahatkar as the BJP Mahila Morcha chief.

BJP president J P Nadda appointed Srinivasan, an office-bearer of the party's Tamil Nadu wing, to the post. She had unsuccessfully contested the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Rahatkar was recently appointed as a national secretary in Nadda's new team of office-bearers. The party also appointed Amitava Chakraborty as the general secretary (organisation) in the party's West Bengal unit.

