Vanathi Srinivasan appointed chief of BJP Mahila Morcha
The BJP on Wednesday appointed Vanathi Srinivasan as the president of its women's wing, according to a party statement. Srinivasan will succeed Vijaya Rahatkar as the BJP Mahila Morcha chief.
BJP president J P Nadda appointed Srinivasan, an office-bearer of the party's Tamil Nadu wing, to the post. She had unsuccessfully contested the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Rahatkar was recently appointed as a national secretary in Nadda's new team of office-bearers. The party also appointed Amitava Chakraborty as the general secretary (organisation) in the party's West Bengal unit.
