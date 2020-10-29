Left Menu
Dropping 1995 case against SP as precondition to SP-BSP alliance was 'big mistake': Mayawati

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said that dropping the 1995 case against Samajwadi Party (SP) as a precondition to SP-BSP alliance was a "big mistake".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:44 IST
Dropping 1995 case against SP as precondition to SP-BSP alliance was 'big mistake': Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Our party had joined hands with SP to fight communal forces during the Lok Sabha elections. Due to their family in-fighting, they could not gain much from 'Gatbandhan' with BSP. They stopped responding to us post-elections and hence, we decided to part ways with them," she added. The BSP chief further stated that when BSP saw Samajwadi Party's behaviour towards them after the Lok Sabha election results, BSP realised that they have committed a big mistake by taking back their 2nd June 1995 case against them.

"Our party had joined hands with SP to fight communal forces during the Lok Sabha elections. Due to their family in-fighting, they could not gain much from 'Gatbandhan' with BSP. They stopped responding to us post-elections and hence, we decided to part ways with them," she added. The BSP chief further stated that when BSP saw Samajwadi Party's behaviour towards them after the Lok Sabha election results, BSP realised that they have committed a big mistake by taking back their 2nd June 1995 case against them.

"We should not have joined hands with them. We should have thought a bit deeply. We took a wrong decision in haste," she added. "Once again we saw their anti-Dalit side, yesterday during the examination of the papers of Rajya Sabha," said Mayawati. (ANI)

