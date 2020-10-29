Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez Kovind mourns demise of ex-Guj CM Keshubhai Patel, says nation has lost stalwart leader

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the nation has lost a stalwart leader in the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel whose long public life was dedicated to improving the lives of millions, especially in villages. As champion of farmers’ causes, he enjoyed extraordinary rapport with masses,” the president said in another tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:11 IST
Prez Kovind mourns demise of ex-Guj CM Keshubhai Patel, says nation has lost stalwart leader

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the nation has lost a stalwart leader in the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel whose long public life was dedicated to improving the lives of millions, especially in villages. The president said as champion of farmers’ causes, he enjoyed extraordinary rapport with the masses.

“Keshubhai Ji's dogged determination for social service and commitment to Indian ethos will remain exemplary for all. My condolences to his family and friends,” Kovind tweeted. Patel (92), died in Ahmedabad on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was Gujarat’s chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. "With the demise of Keshubhai Patel, former Gujarat chief minister, the nation has lost a stalwart leader. His long public life was dedicated to improving the lives of millions, especially in villages. As champion of farmers’ causes, he enjoyed extraordinary rapport with masses,” the president said in another tweet.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar stabilises as Europe's new lockdowns keep risk appetite subdued; ECB in focus

The dollar edged up slightly on Thursday and riskier currencies remained subdued, with markets worried about Europes second wave of coronavirus infections and cautious ahead of the European Central Banks meeting. Rapidly rising COVID-19 inf...

Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church

A woman was beheaded by an attacker with a knife who also killed two other people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the citys mayor described as terrorism. Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitte...

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in next 5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days. A cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourho...

Polish president backtracks on abortion view amid protests

Polands President Andrzej Duda said Thursday that women themselves should have the right to abortion in case of congenitally damaged fetuses, apparently breaking ranks with a conservative leadership that pushed a ban that has led to mass st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020