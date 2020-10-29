Prez Kovind mourns demise of ex-Guj CM Keshubhai Patel, says nation has lost stalwart leader
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the nation has lost a stalwart leader in the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel whose long public life was dedicated to improving the lives of millions, especially in villages. The president said as champion of farmers’ causes, he enjoyed extraordinary rapport with the masses.
“Keshubhai Ji's dogged determination for social service and commitment to Indian ethos will remain exemplary for all. My condolences to his family and friends,” Kovind tweeted. Patel (92), died in Ahmedabad on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was Gujarat’s chief minister in 1995 and again during 1998-2001. "With the demise of Keshubhai Patel, former Gujarat chief minister, the nation has lost a stalwart leader. His long public life was dedicated to improving the lives of millions, especially in villages. As champion of farmers’ causes, he enjoyed extraordinary rapport with masses,” the president said in another tweet.
