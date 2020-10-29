Left Menu
Maha guv condoles death of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday condoled the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, who succumbed to prolonged illness in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:38 IST
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday condoled the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, who succumbed to prolonged illness in Ahmedabad earlier in the day. In his condolence message, the governor termed Patel as a popular leader and noted that with his death, an era has come to an end in Gujarat's politics.

"A long-time member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Shri Keshubhai Patel served the people of Gujarat till his last breath. With his demise, an era has come to an end in the politics of Gujarat. My deepest respects to the memories of the departed leader," Koshyari said. A BJP veteran, Patel (92) was the chief minister of Gujarat in 1995 and again during 1998-2001, and was succeeded by Narendra Modi.

