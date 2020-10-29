EC orders removal of SP, DM of Munger over arson, inquiry ordered

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate removal of Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Munger over arson in the district of poll-bound Bihar. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba AO, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh that has to be completed with the next seven days. New District Magistrate and the SP will be posted in Munger today itself.

Unidentified persons caused arson at Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and SP office in Munger, setting several vehicles on fire and damaging office on Thursday. The mob was protesting against a man's death during a firing incident on October 26 at the time of Goddess Durga immersion and demanded action against Munger SP and SDO. (ANI)