Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC orders removal of SP, DM of Munger over arson, inquiry ordered

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate removal of Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Munger over arson in the district of poll-bound Bihar.

ANI | Munger (Bihar) | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:34 IST
EC orders removal of SP, DM of Munger over arson, inquiry ordered
Visual from the incident.. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate removal of Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Munger over arson in the district of poll-bound Bihar. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba AO, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh that has to be completed with the next seven days. New District Magistrate and the SP will be posted in Munger today itself.

Unidentified persons caused arson at Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and SP office in Munger, setting several vehicles on fire and damaging office on Thursday. The mob was protesting against a man's death during a firing incident on October 26 at the time of Goddess Durga immersion and demanded action against Munger SP and SDO. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet nod to programme for maintaining, improving 736 dams

New Delhi, Oct 29 PTI The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a project to ensure maintenance and improvement of 736 dams in 19 states in the next 10 years. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters at a cabinet briefing he...

World must adopt revolutionary measures to mitigate global warming: PM Naidu

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that it is time to consider making all new buildings to mandatorily go green and environment friendly. He suggested to the governments, Finance Commissions and local bodies to e...

Businessman dies by suicide in Pune

A 54-year-old businessman allegedly committed suicide due to financial worries in the Deccan Gymkhana area here, the police said on Thursday. Jayant Rajput, who ran a pharmaceutical firm, was found hanging inside his office on Law College R...

IPL 13: Tyagi, Unadkat and Rajpoot have done well in supporting Archer, says Varun Aaron

Ahead of the match against Kings XI Punjab KXIP, Rajasthan Royals pacer Varun Aaron has said that the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, and Ankit Rajpoot have done well in supporting Jofra Archer at the other end. Rajasthan Royals RR a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020