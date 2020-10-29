New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL44 POL-UP-LD MAYAWATI Mayawati suspends seven rebel MLAs New Delhi: BSP leader Mayawati on Thursday suspended seven of her party's rebel MLAs who had opposed the nomination of its official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha. .

DEL53 UP-BSP REBELS-PLAN Suspended BSP MLAs say they have no plans to join any other party Lucknow: Seven BSP MLAs, who were suspended by party president Mayawati on Thursday, said they have no plans to join any other party. . DEL45 UP-TANDON-LD RESIGN Annu Tandon quits UP Cong, party says she has been removed Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress removed senior leader Annu Tandon from the party on Thursday shortly after she announced her resignation citing "misalignment with the state-level leadership". .

DES14 UP-CELEBRATORY FIRING-ARREST UP: BJP leader arrested for celebratory firing that left Bhojpuri singer injured Ballia (UP): A local BJP leader was arrested in connection with celebratory firing at his residence that had left a Bhojpuri singer and actor injured, police said on Thursday. . DES5 UP-PRIYANKA-WEAVERS Priyanka writes to UP CM over 'plight' of Varanasi weavers New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday raised with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the issue of problems being faced by Varanasi weavers, urging him to restore the scheme of providing electricity to them at a flat rate. .

DES17 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP records 1,979 fresh COVID-19 cases, 25 more fatalities Lucknow: As many as 1,979 fresh COVID-19 cases pushed Uttar Pradesh's virus count to 4,77,895 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 6,983 as 25 more people succumbed to the disease, a senior official said. . DEL51 UKD-TRIBUNAL Centre seeks transfer of IFS officer's case to Delhi Bench of CAT Dehradun: The Centre has sought the transfer of the hearing of a petition challenging the present system of empanelment and lateral entry at the level of joint secretary in the Union government from the Allahabad bench to the Delhi bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal. .

DES19 UKD-RAWAT-DEFAMATION U’khand CM graft row: Considering filing defamation case against scribe, says Harendra Rawat Dehradun: Retired professor Harendra Rawat, who has been accused by a journalist of having received money from a man in Jharkhand for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Thursday said he was considering filing a defamation case against the scribe. . DES1 RAIL-PUNJAB Train services not resumed in Punjab: Railways New Delhi: The Railways on Thursday said train operations in Punjab remain suspended due to the ongoing agitation by farmers. .

DES18 RJ-LD CIVIC POLLS Rajasthan MC polls: Over 49 per cent polling till 3 pm Jaipur: About 49.46 per cent voters cast their votes till 3 pm in the first phase of the municipal corporation elections in three Rajasthan cities on Thursday, an official said.. .