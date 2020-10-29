Kapil Mishra's apology proves graft allegations against me had political purpose: Satyendra Jain 

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the unconditional apology tendered to him by BJP leader Kapil Mishra has proved that the graft allegations the latter had leveled against him had no ground and were made with a political purpose. A Delhi court has closed a criminal defamation case against Mishra after he tendered an unconditional apology to Jain.

The complaint was filed by Jain against Mishra in 2017 for his defamatory statements against him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The case was closed on Wednesday after Mishra agreed to tender an unconditional apology before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja. Jain said Mishra's allegations had caused him a lot of stress.

"He submitted a written apology stating that the accusations he made were politically motivated, and wrong. He has tendered an unconditional public apology and assured non-repetition of the same. The unconditional apology exposes the reality that Mishra had no ground to such allegations and did that with a political purpose," Jain told reporters.