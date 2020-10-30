Left Menu
Development News Edition

Key party in Malaysia's ruling alliance calls for election after pandemic

Last month, UMNO said some party lawmakers supported Anwar's bid to be prime minister. Muhyiddin is mulling a cabinet reshuffle to give UMNO officials more prominent roles in government, sources have told Reuters.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 30-10-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 08:26 IST
Key party in Malaysia's ruling alliance calls for election after pandemic

The biggest party in Malaysia's ruling alliance has called for an election to be held once the coronavirus pandemic is over, as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin grapples with a resurgence in infections and a leadership challenge. Muhyiddin, who has a thin majority in parliament, is facing a challenge for the premiership from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and is under pressure to lift an economy battered by the pandemic.

The premier's credibility also took a hit on Sunday when the king rejected his request to declare emergency rule, seen by critics as an excuse to suspend parliament and avoid a test of his majority. The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the largest party in the ruling alliance, has pledged to back Muhyiddin but on Thursday called for a fresh mandate to restore stability.

"UMNO has decided that the people's mandate should be returned to form a stable government by holding a general election once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and at its minimum level," UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement issued after a meeting with party leaders on Thursday night. UMNO also vowed to support the government's 2021 budget when it is presented in parliament next week, amid doubts over whether the bill could muster enough votes to pass.

The budget is the first presented by Muhyiddin's government since it took power in March, and its defeat could trigger an election. Last month, UMNO said some party lawmakers supported Anwar's bid to be prime minister.

Muhyiddin is mulling a cabinet reshuffle to give UMNO officials more prominent roles in government, sources have told Reuters. Some UMNO leaders have baulked at playing second fiddle to the premier's smaller Bersatu party in the ruling alliance, sources have said.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Brazil prosecutors file appeal against BHP; Coronavirus forces Mexicans to celebrate and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Brazil prosecutors file appeal against BHP, Vale dam compensation dealBrazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday filed a lawsuit contesting a compensation package for victims from a 2015 co...

Decision conflict before cancer surgery correlates with lower activity after surgery: Study

Nearly one-third of cancer patients who decide to undergo surgery for their condition may have second thoughts, and this decision conflict may lead to less favourable treatment outcomes in both near and long term, according to a team of inv...

Google One brings VPN for Android service, Pro Sessions for 2TB plan members

Google One is bringing a new VPN for Android service for its 2TB and higher plan subscribers, providing an extra layer of online protection by encrypting the devices online traffic. It adds to the other existing member benefits included wit...

NASA's OSIRIS-REx successfully stows sample of asteroid Bennu

NASAs Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully stowed the spacecrafts Sample Return Capsule SRC and its abundant sample of asteroid Bennu. On Wednesday, Oct. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020