Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shouldn't Nitish Kumar speak on issues of unemployment, migration: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak on issues of unemployment and migration.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-10-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 09:00 IST
Shouldn't Nitish Kumar speak on issues of unemployment, migration: Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak on issues of unemployment and migration. In a tweet in Hindi, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Respected Nitishji accepts that in 15 years of his government he has destroyed education, health and industries of the state. He also ruined the present and future of two generations. This is the reason why he does not speak anything about unemployment, jobs industries, investment and migration. Shouldn't he speak on these issues ?"

On October 27, Tejashwi Yadav had said that by commenting on my family, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is targeting Prime Minister Modi and moreover he can only indulge in abusing me but he won't speak on the real issues like inflation and corruption that affects people. "By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has 6 siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother's sentiments. They don't speak on main issues including inflation, corruption, unemployment etc, he can only abuse us," said Yadav reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'nine children' jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"Whatever CM Nitish Kumar says, it is a blessing for us but he is indirectly trying to target PM Modi indirectly by attacking us," he added. Yadav further stated that RJD's only focus is to provide jobs to the youth, eradicate poverty, construct open factories and food processing units."People of Bihar have decided to vote for the issues related to the state," he added.

Bihar saw a final voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase of assembly polls with the poll percentage better compared to that in 2015. It was the first time voters had come out to exercise their franchise in an assembly election in the constraints posed by COVID-19.

"Voter turnout phase 1 across 71 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 - a robust 55.69% despite covid pandemic constraints." Election Commission spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan said in a tweet. The first phase of polling was held on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Australian scientists find huge new healthy coral reef off northern coastAustralian scientists found a detached coral reef on the Great Barrier Reef that exceeds the height of the Empir...

Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop online

Amazon.com Incs third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop online for groceries and other essential items on its platform.Net sales rose to 96.15 billion in the third qu...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Timberwolves Beasley facing felony chargesMinnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle pointing incident outside his home. ...

UK Companies Positive on Doing Business in India and Committed to Supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir UK Minister for Investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone, has released UK India Business Councils Doing Business in India Report 2020 at a roundtable with Indian industry captains during his virtual visit to India. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020