MNS chief calls Pawar on guv's advice over power bills issue

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he received a phone call from MNS president Raj Thackeray, a day after the latter met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to raise the issue of inflated electricity bills and was asked to speak to him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:41 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he received a phone call from MNS president Raj Thackeray, a day after the latter met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to raise the issue of inflated electricity bills and was asked to speak to him. Talking to reporters here, Pawar said, "I received a phone (call) from him (Thackeray). He said he was advised (to speak to me by the governor)." When asked if Thackeray would be meeting him, the NCP patriarch said nothing such has been decided.

"I am going out of town. So, I will not be here for three-four days. But he (Thackeray) only said that he had been advised to speak to me," Pawar said. The MNS chief had called on Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Thursday to seek his intervention on the issue of consumers receiving inflated power bills, and after the meeting, he had said that the governor had asked him to speak to Pawar.

Earlier, reacting to the governor's reported advice to the MNS chief, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had said that it was Pawar who was running the state and there was no use of meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray..

