Black ribbon protest by Maha ministers over Belgaum on Nov 1

Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers will sport black ribbons on November 1 to show support to Marathi- speaking who will be observing "black day" in Belgaum and other Karnataka areas along the boundary with Maharashtra, state minister Jayant Patil said on Friday. Maharashtra claims Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani, all part of Karnataka, contending that majority of the population in these areas is Marathi-speaking.

Taking to Twitter, Patil, also Maharashtra NCP chief, said Marathi-speaking people from these areas observe November 1 as "black day" over the demand for 'Samyukta Maharashtra' (United Maharashtra) that includes Belgaum. "The entire Maha Vikas Aghadi ministerial council will work sporting black ribbons on November 1 to express support to the people from the boundary areas," he tweeted.

Patil urged NCP members to do the same as a mark of solidarity..