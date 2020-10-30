Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan assembly session tomorrow; state govt may bring bill against Centre's farm laws

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is likely to introduce an amendment bill to counter the Centre’s new farm laws when the state assembly convenes on Saturday. Earlier, Congress leadership has suggestion to states where the party is in power to pass laws of their own, negating the central legislations. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too had said his government will bring a bill on the lines of Punjab.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:46 IST
Rajasthan assembly session tomorrow; state govt may bring bill against Centre's farm laws

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is likely to introduce an amendment bill to counter the Centre’s new farm laws when the state assembly convenes on Saturday. The fifth session of the current assembly was adjourned on August 24 and the House will resume its business on October 31, according to the Rajasthan Legislative Secretariat.

The Rajasthan government’s move to introduce the amendment bill comes days after the Punjab assembly adopted a resolution against the farm laws and unanimously passed four bills to counter the Centre’s contentious legislations. Earlier, Congress leadership has suggestion to states where the party is in power to pass laws of their own, negating the central legislations.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too had said his government will bring a bill on the lines of Punjab. The Union government, however, has been saying that the laws passed by Parliament recently amid a vociferous protest will raise farmers' income, free them from the clutches of the middlemen and usher in new technology in farming.

On Friday, Speaker CP Joshi visited the state assembly to oversee the preparations and issued instruction to deal with the coronavirus threat. Extensive arrangements have been made keeping in mind the precautions to be taken to tackle coronavirus, an official statement said.

The government is also likely to bring a bill to make the wearing of masks mandatory in the state. A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held on the assembly premises at 10 am ahead of the House proceedings.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple, 2 minor sons killed in road accident, daughter injured

A couple and their two minor sons were killed, while their daughter suffered grievous injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a four-wheeler at Gajora village near here on Friday, police said. Balkrishna Kewat 35, his wife Jayanti 28, an...

349 more COVID-19 cases in U'khand

The COVID-19 tally in Uttarakhand on Friday rose to 61,915 with 349 more people testing positive, while two more patients died.&#160;&#160; Dehradun reported the highest number of 78 cases, Nainital 51, Pauri 49, Haridwar 32, Rudraprayag 30...

Soccer-BeIN sports chairman Al-Khelaifi acquitted in TV rights case

The chairman of Qatar-based media group BeIN Sports and president of French soccer club Paris St Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has been acquitted in a case involving the award of television rights for the World Cup, his lawyers said on Frida...

Alexander Zverev denies accusations of domestic abuse

Alexander Zverev denied accusations of domestic abuse on Friday, saying they are simply not true. The 23-year-old German tennis player was responding to an interview former girlfriend Olga Sharypova gave to Russian sports website Champion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020