Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Gurjar stir over reservation from November 1

Chandna said all 1,252 candidates belonging to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs), who have completed their probation period, will be given regular pay scale by the state government. The state government will once again write to the Centre to include the provision related to reservation for the MBCs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:31 IST
Rajasthan: Gurjar stir over reservation from November 1

A major Gurjar organisation on Friday said it will begin an agitation over reservation for the community from November 1. Talking to reporters in Hinduan, Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla urged members of the community to reach Pilupura (Bayana) for the agitation on Sunday.

Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla said, "From November 1, the movement will start in Pilupura because the government is not accepting our demands for the past two years." He said the community was left with no option as the state government ignored their demands. He said the Rajasthan government should get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBC) in the pending recruitment process.

Meanwhile, police and the administration stepped up vigil in Karauli, Alwar, Dausa, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur districts ahead of the agitation. A high-level meeting of police was also held in Jaipur. Additional force is being sent along with higher officials in the districts.

The Gurjar panel had held a mahapanchayat in Bayana on October 17, giving the state government an ultimatum to fulfil their demands till November 1. On Thursday, Rajasthan Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna had said a cabinet committee had taken a decision on their three key demands. Chandna said all 1,252 candidates belonging to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs), who have completed their probation period, will be given regular pay scale by the state government.

The state government will once again write to the Centre to include the provision related to reservation for the MBCs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, he said. Chandna said families of the three people who died due to injuries received during the Gurjar agitation in the past will be given an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

37 pc engineers find stretched working hours most challenging during WFH: Survey

Even as the majority of engineers interviewed favour remote working, 37 per cent them find work from home challenging mostly due to extended working hours, according to a survey. Irrespective of their professional experience, a majority of ...

Pak minister s admission revealed truth of Pulwama attack, silenced govt critics: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that a Pakistani ministers admission of his countrys involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack has revealed the truth on the matter and silenced those who had questioned the NDA governments intent on ...

'Wrong direction': rising UK COVID-19 cases increase pressure for change

COVID-19 infections are rising so persistently in the United Kingdom that unless something can be done to reduce infections, the reasonable worst case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded, scientists said on Friday. Britain has recorde...

True North part-exits Policybazaar

Domestic private equity major True North TN on Friday said it has part-exited its investment in insurance aggregator Policybazaar. The PE fund, however, did not share financial details on the exit like the stake sold or returns made. TN, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020