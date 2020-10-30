Left Menu
'Our fight is against BJP, not India', says Omar Abdullah

Making his pitch against the revocation of Article 370, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said that "our fight is not against the country but against the BJP and its ideology".

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah speaking to ANI in Kargil on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Making his pitch against the revocation of Article 370, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said that "our fight is not against the country but against the BJP and its ideology". "Our fight is not against the country but against BJP and its ideology. BJP is not the country and vice versa. What we want back was written in the Constitution. We will not step back in our fight," Abdullah told reporters after meeting local leaders in Kargil.

A delegation of the People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance on Friday. "A delegation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil this afternoon. All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," Abdullah tweeted.

The delegation arrived in Kargil earlier in the day to meet local leaders. Besides Abdullah, other leaders in the delegation were Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah and Waheed Parra.

On October 24, Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the alliance, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play the role of vice-president. (ANI)

