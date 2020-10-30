Left Menu
BJP to organize business summit to attract investments, prepare road map for ind revival of Bengal

The West Bengal BJP will organise a business summit in Kolkata to attract investments to the state and prepare a roadmap for revival of its economy, party MP Swapan Dasgupta Friday said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 22:49 IST
BJP to organize business summit to attract investments, prepare road map for ind revival of Bengal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal BJP will organise a business summit in Kolkata to attract investments to the state and prepare a roadmap for revival of its economy, party MP Swapan Dasgupta Friday said. The BJP plans to organize it either on December 20 or January 21, he said.

The ruling TMC has mocked BJP's decision as a "poll gimmick" ahead of 2021 state assembly polls. "We have decided to organize a business meet in Kolkata to prepare a roadmap for investments in the state.

After analyzing the COVID-19 situation, it will be decided whether it will be a virtual or an actual summit," Dasgupta told a late night press confress. "We will invite business leaders, entrepreneurs and start-up companies and talk to them on what they want and to create an investor-friendly environment," he said.

He criticised the Mamata Banerjee government's industrial policy for failing to bring in investments in the state. According to BJP sources, the proposed business summit is an attempt to find the loopholes in the industrial policy of the TMC government which, it said, in the "last ten years has failed to attract any investments in the state".

"The TMC government apart from holding business summits every year and wasting public money, has done nothing in terms of bringing investments in the state. So we plan to hold a summit where we can present our industrial policy before the business leaders and take their opinion about it," a senior state BJP leader said. Reacting to the development, senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy said the BJP knows full well that such propsals have no truck with reality.

It has failed to attract investment across the country and the economy has gone for a toss. "They (BJP) should first take steps to look after it," he said. "If a government - be it at the state or the centre - organises a business summit only then is it fruitful.

Otherwise, the BJP organising a business summit is nothing but a poll gimmick to befool the people of Bengal," Roy said. The Mamata Banerjee government has been organizing Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) since 2015 to attract investments to the state.

Opposition parties such as the BJP and CPI(M) had earlier separately expressed scepticism over holding the summits claiming they did not yield any worthwhile investment from names that matter in the industry. It was strongly refuted by state Finance Minister Amit Mitra. The opposition had also demanded publication of a white paper on the actual investment that came from the exercise.

The next edition of BGBS is scheduled to be held from December 15 to 17, Mitra had announced before the pandemic broke out. From having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP has emerged as the main rival to the ruling TMC after winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections.

With the saffron party's strength increasing in the state, its leaders are confident that it will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly elections due in April-May next year.

