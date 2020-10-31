Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC bans MP minister from bypoll campaign for a day for using 'intemperate language'

The Election Commission on Friday reprimanded Madhya Pradesh minister Mohan Yadav for using "intemperate language transgressing the limits of decency" and barred him from campaigning in the state bypolls for a day on October 31.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 00:31 IST
EC bans MP minister from bypoll campaign for a day for using 'intemperate language'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on Friday reprimanded Madhya Pradesh minister Mohan Yadav for using "intemperate language transgressing the limits of decency" and barred him from campaigning in the state bypolls for a day on October 31. The Commission also issued a notice to BJP candidate Girraj Danotiya for allegedly making objectionable and threatening remarks against former state chief minister Kamal Nath.

He made the remarks in an interview and had been asked to respond to the notice within the next 48 hours. Twenty-eight seats in Madhya Pradesh will go for bypolls on November 3 for which canvassing is on. The campaigning ends on November 1 evening.

In its order, the poll panel said it was not satisfied with Yadav's response to its notice. "The Commission is satisfied that the statements therein amount to use of intemperate language transgressing the limit of decency," it said.

The order stated, "The Election Commission hereby, reprimands you for violating the provisions of...General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct and use of intemperate language transgressing the limits of decency and expects that you, being a responsible political leader, shall not repeat such indecent utterances during election time." Using its Constitutional powers under Article 324, the poll panel also barred Mohan Yadav, the Minister for Higher Education in Madhya Pradesh from holding "anywhere in Madhya Pradesh" any public meeting, procession, rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media), "for one day on October 31."

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

El Salvador landslide kills 6; 35 missing

At least six people were killed and 35 were missing after a landslide during torrential rains in El Salvador, civil defense officials said Friday. The slide occurred Thursday night when earth from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano ...

Actress Lori Loughlin starts prison term for role in college admissions scandal

Full House actress Lori Loughlin began a two-month prison sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme to help her daughters gain entry into a top U.S. university, a prison official said on Friday.Loughlin, 56, reported t...

Mexico City says tougher coronavirus curbs could be needed by next week

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday said the capital could next week impose tougher restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus if the number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 rises further in the coming days. If...

Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling

Tens of thousands of people from across Poland joined a march in Warsaw on Friday, the biggest in nine days of protests against a ruling by the countrys top court last week that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020