Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah to begin two-day visit to West Bengal from Nov 5 ahead of 2021 Assembly polls

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to the state from November 5 to take stock of the party's organisational matters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:05 IST
Amit Shah to begin two-day visit to West Bengal from Nov 5 ahead of 2021 Assembly polls
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to the state from November 5 to take stock of the party's organisational matters.

According to party sources, Shah will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal on November 5 and 6. It is to mention that the Union Home Minister was earlier scheduled to visit West Bengal on the occasion of Durga puja but the trip was cancelled.

During his two-day visit, Shah will be meeting party state leaders, reviewing poll preparations, looking into organisational matters and also discussing the party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls. Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for West Bengal. This will be his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently met Shah in the national capital and discussed the "state of affairs and affairs of state". Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues.Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a "parallel administration" in the state. A few days ago, BJP's West Bengal unit witnessed a major organisational change, as incumbent state general secretary (organisation) Subrata Chattopadhyay was removed and his deputy Amitava Chakraborty was elevated to the post by the central leadership. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Want to improve 'drastically' as player, says defender Reena Khokhar

The Indian Womens Hockey Team defender Reena Khokhar said that the next few months are very crucial for her career and she is determined to utilise the extra year and improve drastically as a player. The Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed d...

WB govt starts repair work for damaged gate of Durgapura Barrage

The West Bengal government has initiated measures for immediate repair of the damaged gate of Durgapur Barrage that pose threat for nearby low lying villages inundated due to non-functional lock gate, officials said According to state Irri...

Poland reports record in daily coronavirus cases

Poland reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with 21,897 new cases, while the country faces massive protests following an abortion ruling last week.The country has seen protests follow...

Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkeys Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 27...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020