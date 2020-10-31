Won't be surprised if Tejashwi becomes Chief Minister of Bihar: Sanjay Raut

Asserting that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is creating a substantial challenge against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he will not be surprised if Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar. "Today, we see in the Bihar election that a youngster who has nobody's support, whose family members are in jail and agencies like the CBI and the Income Tax are behind him is creating a challenge for others. If Tejaswi Yadav becomes Chief Minister tomorrow, I won't be surprised because these are the public sentiments," Raut said addressing mediapersons here.

When asked about the Election Commission giving a pass to the BJP's COVID-19 vaccine promise in Bihar polls, he said the ECI is a branch of the BJP now and nothing else can be expected from it. "One can not expect anything else from them. I believe it was a clear violation," he said. Raut, who was speaking with mediapersons in an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, spoke about several issues.

He also attacked the Maharashtra Governor over his recent remark about sending people for help to Sharad Pawar instead of the Maharashtra government. "Pawar Sahab is our leader, if the Governor is also sending people to Pawar Sahab then it's good and I welcome it. If governor or BJP needs guidance from Sharad Pawar then I would advise Pawar Sahab that he must guide them as well," he said.

On claims that Sharad Pawar is running the Maharashtra government and not Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, Raut said "Manohar Joshi was the Chief Minister from Shiv Sena in the past and that time also there were allegations that Balasaheb Thackeray runs the government and not Manohar Joshi." "The NDA was part of that government. But when such a type of government is formed where more than one party is part of the government, an experienced leader is there to advise or guide. If Sharad Pawar guides the government then nobody should have a problem with it. Even PM Modi used to take his advice earlier," he added.

Asked about people meeting Maharashtra Governor instead of the Chief Minister with their grievances, he said, "Meeting governor over questions itself is an insult to Maharashtra. There is a Chief Minister. One must meet relevant ministers to get the work done. Governor does not have administrative rights." Slamming actor Kangna Ranaut over avoiding Mumbai Police summons, Raut said, "She is an accused in a case now and she must appear before the police. Police have sent her summons and I don't know why she is avoiding it."

Raut also said if National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah or PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wants to reimpose Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of China, then they should be immediately arrested and sent to jail in Andaman prisons. Mufti had earlier targetted the Centre over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said she will only raise the tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back. (ANI)