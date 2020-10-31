Left Menu
Just like Punjab, Rajasthan will pass bills to protect farmers' interests: Minister Pratap Khachariyawas

Rajasthan will pass bills similar to those in Punjab to protect the interests of farmers, said Pratap Khachariyawas, State Minister and Congress leader on Saturday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:01 IST
Pratap Khachariyawas, Rajasthan Minister & Congress leader speaking to reporters on Saturday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan will pass bills similar to those in Punjab to protect the interests of farmers, said Pratap Khachariyawas, State Minister and Congress leader on Saturday. "The farm laws passed by the Centre without taking states into confidence led to widespread protests in the country. The Centre is lying to farmers and we are trying to secure their rights and will pass farm bills here similar to those in Punjab," Khachariyawas told reporters here.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government. The assembly passed three bills "unanimously" to "protect MSP and check hoarding of foodgrains". The Congress leader further attacked BJP by alleging that the Centre had not talked to the Opposition before passing the farm laws.

"BJP did not set up the federal structure of the country, it was Congress which did that. BJP destroyed the democratic framework of the country, the tyranny, atrocity in the country has been unleashed by the BJP-led Centre. They want to do things as per their wishes, they do not talk with the Opposition, the three anti-farmer laws brought by them will lead to their end," he said. He also urged the Gujjar leaders in the state not to hold agitations over reservation during the coronavirus pandemic phase asserting that the Rajasthan government was open for holding dialogues to solve their grievances.

"I urge them that this is not the time for agitations. Anyways, a protest needs to be done when the issues are not being resolved, here the Chief Minister is already calling them for discussions. Several issues have been resolved through talks, therefore in the interest of humankind, the country and the state, it is important that agitations are not held in the coronavirus pandemic phase," he said. (ANI)

