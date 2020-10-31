Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonowal turns 59

Shah extended his best wishes to Sonowal on his birthday by saying that his zeal and commitment towards the welfare of the people of Assam and the development of the state is praiseworthy. "I pray to God for his good health and long life", Shah tweeted.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:27 IST
Sonowal turns 59

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal turned 59 on Saturday and was greeted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Jagadish Mukhi, his cabinet colleagues and other political leaders. Shah extended his best wishes to Sonowal on his birthday by saying that his zeal and commitment towards the welfare of the people of Assam and the development of the state is praiseworthy.

"I pray to God for his good health and long life", Shah tweeted. Sonowal thanked Shah for the warm wishes and "your encouraging words will keep on motivating me to do something meaningful for the state and my country".

Singh also greeted Sonowal on his birthday by saying "he has made a mark as an young leader who is whole-heartedly dedicated to the development of the state and welfare of its peopl. May he be blessed with a long life and good health". Sonowal thanked Singh for his guidance which "has always been a shining light to me".

The governor extended his greetings and best wishes to the chief minister on the occasion of his birthday and hoped that he will continue to serve the state selflessly. "I pray to God that his blessings are always on you so that you can continue to selflessly serve the nation and the state", the goveror said in a message.

The CM thanked the governor for his wishes and for his unstinted support for the development of the state. "We hope to contine to work together with the same cooperation for the all-round development of the state", Sonowal added.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi also extended his best wishes to Sonowal and hoped "God grant him good health and long life to serve the people of Assam". Sonowal thanked Gogoi for his kind words and urged him to take care of his health.

The chief minister was also wished on his birthday by BJP President J P Nadda, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju and his cabinet ministers including Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya among others. Sonowal was born in Mulukgaon in Dibrugarh district on October 31, 1961.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Fell short of reading the wicket, says Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the side failed to read the wicket correctly which resulted in a massive nine-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. After being asked to bat first...

Motor racing-Bottas on pole at Imola with Hamilton alongside

Valtteri Bottas powered to pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday with Finns teammate and Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton locking out the front row for dominant Mercedes. Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualified th...

Tennis-Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next weeks Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. U.S. Open champion Thiem complained of the problem after his tit...

Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress IYC paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Saturday and observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas. The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020