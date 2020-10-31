Rajasthan Guv pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and remembered his contributions towards national unity and integrity. Describing Patel as the architect of new India, the governor said that by merging 565 princely states into the Indian Union, he presented a unique example of 'Akhand Bharat' worldwide.

Mishra paid tributes to Patel, who was the first home minister of independent India, at the Raj Bhavan and remembered him for his contribution towards the integration of the country. The governor said in a statement that Bharat Ratna late Vallabhbhai Patel along with V P Menon had started the task of uniting India just before Independence.

He said that Patel's patriotism and iron leadership will always guide the people..