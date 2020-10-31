Rajasthan Guv pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary
Describing Patel as the architect of new India, the governor said that by merging 565 princely states into the Indian Union, he presented a unique example of 'Akhand Bharat' worldwide. Mishra paid tributes to Patel, who was the first home minister of independent India, at the Raj Bhavan and remembered him for his contribution towards the integration of the country.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:01 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and remembered his contributions towards national unity and integrity. Describing Patel as the architect of new India, the governor said that by merging 565 princely states into the Indian Union, he presented a unique example of 'Akhand Bharat' worldwide.
Mishra paid tributes to Patel, who was the first home minister of independent India, at the Raj Bhavan and remembered him for his contribution towards the integration of the country. The governor said in a statement that Bharat Ratna late Vallabhbhai Patel along with V P Menon had started the task of uniting India just before Independence.
He said that Patel's patriotism and iron leadership will always guide the people..
ALSO READ
Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) launches an exciting program MBA (Digital Transformation), to help organizations lead through a digital strategy
Dr Harsh Vardhan interacts with Deputy CM of Gujarat Patel and health officials
Praful Patel chairs AIFF Executive Committee meeting via video conferencing
Prahlad Singh Patel launches Life in Miniature project
Ebrahim Patel chairs second meeting of Ministerial negotiating body