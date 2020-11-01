Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hate speeches, personal remarks by leaders not good for healthy democracy: Rajnath Singh

Concerned over the deteriorating political discourse in the country, senior BJP leader and union minister Rajnath Singh has said elections shouldn't be fought and won by spreading hatred among people and there should be no place for "bitterness and acidic remarks" in a healthy democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 14:40 IST
Hate speeches, personal remarks by leaders not good for healthy democracy: Rajnath Singh

Concerned over the deteriorating political discourse in the country, senior BJP leader and union minister Rajnath Singh has said elections shouldn't be fought and won by spreading hatred among people and there should be no place for "bitterness and acidic remarks" in a healthy democracy. He also expressed confidence that the NDA will win the Bihar elections and asserted that the exit of the Chirag Paswan-led LJP won't impact the poll prospects of the ruling alliance. Singh also rejected allegations of any hidden understanding with Paswan's party, saying the BJP believes in fair politics and doesn't play with the trust of the people.

“Chirag and his party would have their own reasons for leaving the alliance. But I don’t think LJP would have any impact on the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar assembly polls. Our alliance will win the elections and form the next government in the state,” he said. When pointed out that Paswan in his election campaign was only attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and not the BJP, Singh said, “Personal animosity is not good for healthy politics. It should be avoided and I myself also don’t practice such politics.” The former BJP president also termed as baseless the allegations of a hidden understanding between the BJP and the LJP. “BJP believes in fair politics and doesn’t play with the trust of the people,” he said.

Expressing concern over hate speeches and personal remarks being made against each other by leaders of all political parties, Singh said there is no place for hatred in healthy politics and elections should not be contested and won by spreading hatred among people. “I myself never resorted to such tactics,” he said. “Bitterness, acidic remarks and personal attacks against each other in speeches should be avoided. It is not good for a healthy democracy. Rather, there should be discussion, debates and even arguments on issues of public interest,” he said.

Singh, who has addressed more than a dozen political rallies in Bihar and is scheduled to address many rallies in the coming days, said the response he witnessed in his public meetings is highly indicative that the BJP-JD(U) alliance will win the elections in the state. “The alliance, in the Bihar assembly polls, will reap the benefits of effective implementation of the Central government’s welfare schemes. At the same time the state government under Nitish Kumar has also performed well and the people will vote for it,” he said.

Singh, the seniormost minister in the central government, said the Modi dispensation “ended the crisis of credibility” in politics. “Modi government delivered on its promises and its track record establishes that. On the other hand the opposition, whether in Bihar or at the national level, lacks credibility as it always failed to fulfil its commitments,” he said.

On Tejaswi Yadav’s rallies attracting huge crowds, Singh said the rallies of BJP leaders are also being attended by people in large numbers. “You yourself saw attendance in my rallies and you must have seen the massive crowds in Prime Minister Modi’s rallies. Public meetings organised by BJP are attracting huge crowds. It will be unfair to exaggerate about public meetings of one party and its leaders,” he said.

Asked if the NDA was shrinking as some of its oldest constituents have left the ruling alliance, Singh said the alliance is still a “big united family”. Without naming any party, Singh said, “Those who left NDA moved out of the alliance for their respective reasons. In politics you never know when anyone can become your ally”.

On whether the NDA’s doors were still open for its erstwhile allies, he said, “The NDA’s doors are always open for those who want to contribute in the development of India. But we cannot compromise on our development agenda and the core issues of our ideology”. Singh has twice been the BJP president and the party contested two Lok Sabha elections — in 2009 and in 2014 — when he was at the helm.

Currently the Union Defence Minister, Singh was Home Minister in the previous NDA government. PTI JTR RDM RDM.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo's plan to travel to India put on hold due to COVID-19

As someone with a deep interest in cultures from across the globe, Junior MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo says he was looking forward to travel to India this year but the coronavirus pandemic put a break on his plans. The celebrit...

Maha: 2 Jalna researchers zero in on 5 fruit-piercing moths

Two professors of a college in Jalna in Maharashtra have identified five fruit-piercing moth species that cause immense damage to citrus, pomegranate and papaya cultivators. The research paper of zoology professors Ravindra Pathre and Shara...

Ayurveda interventions can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

A team of doctors from the Delhi-based All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA under the AYUSH Ministry has found that Ayurveda interventions like Ayush kwatha and Fifatrol tablets can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate cases of COV...

Soccer-Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J-League's Shimizu

J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccers top flight with nine games remaining in the pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020