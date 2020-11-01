Campaigns for UP bypolls end today

Left Menu
The election campaigns in all seven constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will end on Sunday at 6 pm. The bypolls for these seats will be held on November 3.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-11-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 16:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The election campaigns in all seven constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will end on Sunday at 6 pm. The bypolls for these seats will be held on November 3. Bypolls will be held in seven constituencies -- Amroha's Naugawa Sadat, Bulandshahr, Firozabad's Tundla, Unnao's Bangarmau, Kanpur's Ghatampur, Deoria, and Jaunpur's Malhani seats.

All liquor shops in these constituencies will be closed for 48 hours. On November 3, votings will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. The results of all seven assembly seats will be declared on November 10, along with Madhya Pradesh bypolls and Bihar Assembly Elections.

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur here on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government will bring a strict law to curb "love jihad" and forcible religious conversion, citing an Allahabad High Court order. "Allahabad High Court has issued a direction that religious conversion is not necessary for marriage. This should not be done. It should not be recognized. The government will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad'. We will make an effective law for this," Adityanath said.

He also warned those "who conceal their identities and play with the respect of sisters and daughters" and said that if they don't mend their ways, their 'Ram naam satya' (Hindu funeral chant) journey will begin. (ANI)

