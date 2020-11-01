Left Menu
Never addressed Scindia as 'dog', Kamal Nath clarifies

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday refuted the allegation by BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia that he was called a "dog" by the Congress leader and that the people of the Ashok Nagar constituency are witness to it. Kamal Nath also gave an explanation over his recent 'item' remark, for which he courted controversy.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:17 IST
Congress leader Kamal Nath addressing a press conference in Gwalior on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday refuted the allegation by BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia that he was called a "dog" by the Congress leader and that the people of the Ashok Nagar constituency are witness to it. Kamal Nath also gave an explanation over his recent 'item' remark, for which he courted controversy. "Yesterday Jyotiraditya Scindia said that I had called him a dog in Ashok Nagar. I had neither addressed him as a dog nor will I do so people of Ashok Nagar are witness to this," Kamal Nath said while addressing a press conference here.

Addressing a rally in Shadora, Scindia had said: "Kamal Nath ji calls me a dog, yes I am a dog because I am a servant of the people... because a dog protects its owner and if someone brings corrupt and ill-intended policies then this dog will attack that person." Kamal Nath also expressed regret over his 'item' remark aimed at Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister Imarti Devi.

"What I said in front of everyone, I have been in the Lok Sabha for so many years, our seat comes on which it is written, item number-1, number-2, number-3, I am familiar with this language. I did not say anything to insult anyone and I said I regret it," he said. Kamal Nath had referred to Imarti Devi as an "item" during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy. He later expressed regret over his remarks and said he did not intend to insult anyone. Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned Kamal Nath's remarks, saying that he did not like the kind of language the former Chief Minister used.

The Election Commission had also revoked the star campaigner status of the Congress leader Kamal Nath citing repeated violation of the Model Code of Conduct. (ANI)

