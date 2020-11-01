Left Menu
BJP worker commits self immolation outside party office in Hyderabad

Reacting to the incident, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao alleged that the saffron party was hatching a conspiracy to foment trouble in the state capital ahead of the November 3 by-polls to the Dubbak Assembly seat. According to the state BJP President, the man attempted "suicide" after learning that police prevented him (Sanjay Kumar) from visiting Siddipet town last week.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:57 IST
A24-year-old BJP worker set himself on fire outside the party's Telangana unit office here on Sunday to protest the 'detention' of the party Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently, police said. The man doused himself with diesel and self-immolated but was immediatelyrescued by some police and locals, who put out the flames and shifted him to a hospital,a senior police official told PTI.

Doctors said the man suffered over 50 per cent burns. Reacting to the incident, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao alleged that the saffron party was hatching a conspiracy to foment trouble in the state capital ahead of the November 3 by-polls to the Dubbak Assembly seat.

According to the state BJP President, the man attempted "suicide" after learning that police prevented him (Sanjay Kumar) from visiting Siddipet town last week. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddyand other party leaders visited the party cadre at the hospital and enquired about his health condition.

In a video clip aired by some local channels, the man is purportedly heard raising pro-BJP slogans and saying that he resorted to the act aggrieved over "detention" of Sanjay Kumar recently. On October 26, Sanjay Kumar was prevented by police from going to Dubbak after they had seized Rs 18.67 lakh cash from the house of a relative of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Subsequently, he staged a sit-in protest alleging that the ruling TRS was planning to postpone Dubbak Assembly by-poll by hook or crook and using police force to harass his party workers. Meanwhile, Rama Rao said the BJP was conspiring to disrupt law and order in the state.

Addressing the media here, he said, "BJP is conspiring to cause trouble on the eve of Dubbak by-poll. It's planning to lay siege to the DGP office, Pragathi Bhavan or Telangana Bhavan (on Monday) to provoke lathi-charge or firing by police." He claimed that BJP was indulging in false propaganda to gain sympathy votes in the by-poll.

In a letter to the Election Commission, the TRS leader stated that he had reliable information that BJP was planning to 'incite violence' and create law and order issues in view the Dubbak by-election. He requested the EC to take action to prevent any untoward or unwarranted incidents in Telangana.

