Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania's president says he will work with rivals after poll win rejected by opponents

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has promised to work with his rivals after a landslide victory in an election that his leading opponent described as a travesty and the United States said was marred by widespread irregularities. The overture comes ahead of demonstrations the opposition has called for on Monday to protest against the poll's results.

Reuters | Dodoma | Updated: 02-11-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 01:11 IST
Tanzania's president says he will work with rivals after poll win rejected by opponents
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MagufuliJP)

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has promised to work with his rivals after a landslide victory in an election that his leading opponent described as a travesty and the United States said was marred by widespread irregularities.

The overture comes ahead of demonstrations the opposition has called for on Monday to protest against the poll's results. "I will be the servant of all Tanzanians. I would like to thank my fellow presidential contestants for participating," Magufuli said at a function in the capital Dodoma where he formally accepted the results.

According to results announced by the country's poll body on Friday, Magufuli secured 84% of the vote against his leading opponent Tindu Lissu's 13%. "I promise to work with you to ensure we are pushing for national development. Development is non-partisan ... politics is not a war, politics is not a conflict, we are all Tanzanians."

On Saturday Lissu's CHADEMA party and another opposition party ACT-Wazalendo rejected the results, called for protests and demanded a fresh poll be held. The United States has said it was concerned about reports showing "systematic interference in the democratic process".

The vote was marred by allegations of irregularities, including the use of force against unarmed civilians, pre-ticking of ballots, the detention of opposition officials and restrictions on political party agents accessing polling stations, the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam said. On Sunday Britain cited similar irregularities and demanded authorities carry out an investigation. Minister for Africa James Duddridge said in a statement Britain was "troubled by the reports of violence and heavy-handed policing in the elections, including the arrest of opposition political leaders."

"Tanzania's future stability and prosperity require a credible democratic process." Nicknamed the "Bulldozer", Magufuli is praised by some for pushing through big-impact infrastructure projects and a sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

His critics accuse his government of intolerance and authoritarianism, including a crackdown on critical voices, closure of some media outlets and preventing opposition rallies. Officials deny the government is repressive. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema Editing by David Evans and Peter Graff)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

In Iowa and Michigan, Trump tries to rally two days before election

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump on Sunday launched a campaign sprint across U.S. battleground states with chilly outdoor rallies in Iowa and Michigan as he seeks to defy the polls and fend off Democratic challenger Joe ...

Moldova presidential election likely heading to run-off, early results show

Moldovas presidential election looked likely to go into a run-off after preliminary results on Sunday showed that incumbent President Igor Dodon held a small lead over his main opponent Maia Sandu, but not enough to win outright in the firs...

French church in Nice hit by deadly attack seeks solace in mass

Shocked local parishioners gathered outside the Notre-Dame catholic church in the southern French city of Nice on Sunday, seeking solace at its first mass in the three days since a knifewielding attacker killed three people inside.In France...

Cycling-Next year's Tour de France to go up the Ventoux twice

The Tour de France riders will climb the iconic Mont Ventoux twice next year through two different courses, organisers said as they unveiled the route on Sunday. The Giant of Provence will first be ascended from the easiest of its three sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020