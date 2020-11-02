Moldova presidential election likely heading to run-off, early results show

Moldova presidential election likely heading to run-off, early results showReuters | Chișinău | Updated: 02-11-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 02:12 IST
Moldova's presidential election looked likely to go into a run-off after preliminary results on Sunday showed that incumbent President Igor Dodon held a small lead over his main opponent Maia Sandu, but not enough to win outright in the first round.
The central election commission's data showed Dodon had 36.51% support after the commission counted 62.3% of ballots. Dodon's main challenger, former Prime Minister Sandu, had 30.63%.
