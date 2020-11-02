Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand PM Ardern names finmin Robertson as new deputy prime minister

Ardern said her government's top priorities will be to drive economic recovery from COVID-19 while continuing to shield the country from the virus, which has largely been kept at bay. "The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 07:17 IST
New Zealand PM Ardern names finmin Robertson as new deputy prime minister

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday named finance minister Grant Robertson as deputy prime minister in her new government after Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis ruled himself out from standing.

Robertson, who will continue as finance minister, will replace Winston Peters of Labour's previous coalition partner New Zealand First, while Ardern said Davis wanted to focus on making a difference for the country's Maori people. A thumping election win gave Ardern the freedom to form the first single-party government since New Zealand adopted a German-style proportional voting system in 1996.

Her new ministry, however, will still include two senior Green Party members, in roles outside of cabinet, with coalitions the norm in the Pacific nation of five million as parties look to build consensus. Ardern said her government's top priorities will be to drive economic recovery from COVID-19 while continuing to shield the country from the virus, which has largely been kept at bay.

"The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the global outlook worsening we won't be immune to the ongoing impact COVID is having around the world," Ardern told reporters in Wellington. Ardern's popularity, boosted by her leadership in tackling the coronavirus, helped Labour win 64 of the 120 seats in the country's unicameral parliament - the party's biggest election victory in half a century.

New Zealand has so far reported 25 deaths and just over 1,600 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, far lower than many other developed countries.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q3 investment income drops 56.6% from Q2

Hong Kongs Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK52.8 billion 6.81 billion in the third quarter, a drop of 56.6 from the previous quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority HKMA said on M...

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend POGBA FAILS TO TAKE HIS CHANCE - AGAINManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Paul Pogba another chance to stake his claim for a regular starting place in his midfield but was let d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound on strong China data, oil on slippery slope

Asian shares bounced off one-month lows on Monday on solid data from China showing factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade while oil prices skidded as many Western countries slid back into coronavirus-driven lockdowns. MSC...

With two days to go, Trump casts doubt on integrity of prolonged vote count

President Donald Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the U.S. election again on Sunday, saying a vote count that stretched past Election Day would be a terrible thing and suggesting his lawyers might get involved. With two days to go until...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020