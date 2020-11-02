Left Menu
Development News Edition

Koshyari should speak to K'taka Guv over Belgaum dispute: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should speak to his Karnataka counterpart in "strong words" about the alleged "atrocities" committed against Marathi-speaking people in Belgaum district of the southern state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:02 IST
Koshyari should speak to K'taka Guv over Belgaum dispute: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should speak to his Karnataka counterpart in "strong words" about the alleged "atrocities" committed against Marathi-speaking people in Belgaum district of the southern state. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' also targeted Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi's reported remark that Belgaum will continue to be a part of Karnataka till the sun and moon exist.

It said the boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka (over Belgaum and other border areas) is pending before the Supreme Court, which will not pass its judgment looking at whether the sun and moon exist in the sky or not. Maharashtra claims Belgaum, part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency but currently a district of Karnataka, on linguistic grounds.

On Sunday, Maharashtra cabinet ministers sported black ribbons to express solidarity with Belgaum's Marathi-speaking people, who observe the foundation day of Karnataka on November 1 as "black day". The 'Saamana' editorial alleged that "brutal attacks" are being made on Marathi people, language and culture in the areas concerned in Karnataka since the past 60-odd years, and the observation of 'black day' is a reaction to that.

It said except for the Belgaum dispute, the two states enjoy stronger social, cultural and trade ties between them compared to other states, but the "brutal manner" in which Karnataka has been treating 20 lakh Marathi-speaking people there causes anger. "The governor of Maharashtra should speak to his Karnataka counterpart in strong words about these atrocities.

At least, he should try to help the Belgaum delegation get the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said. The editorial further said ministers like Savadi should not forget that lakhs of people hailing from Karnataka are doing business and living happily in Maharashtra.

Referring to Maharashtra ministers sporting black ribbons on Sunday, the editorial said had leaders of the BJP and other parties in the state joined the protest, it would have highlighted the states unity on the issue to Karnataka politicians. Without naming BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, it said at least the leaders of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and Council could have sported black ribbons to honour "sentiments of the people".

The BJP is in power in Karnataka and if "atrocities" are being committed against Marathi brothers there, then the hearts of the partys leaders in Maharashtra "must soak in tears", the editorial said. "Why it did not happen, only they know...it has been published that (Maharashtra BJP chief) Chandrakant Dada Patil said Belgaum and other villages of Marathi-speaking people must be incorporated in Maharashtra. Thanking Patil for saying that!" the Sena publication said.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

HK stocks start month on strong footing on materials, consumer strength

Hong Kong stocks kicked off November with solid gains, helped by strength in materials and consumer firms, though traders braced for turbulence during the U.S. Presidential election week. At the close of trade on Monday, the Hang Seng index...

Thane youth rescued from abductors, 2 women, 5 men arrested

Thane police in Maharashtra rescued an IT professional held captive in nearby Palghar district for a ransom of Rs 4 lakh and arrested seven persons, an official said on Monday. Abhishek Gupta 20 was at work on Saturday when one of his frien...

Only 6.83 pc active coronavirus cases, recovery rate at 91.68 pc: Union Health Ministry

The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs. With 45,230 new infections in the last...

BBL: England's Lewis Gregory joins Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat on Monday announced the signing of English all-rounder Lewis Gregory for the upcoming season of Big Bash League BBL. The Brisbane Heat will welcome leading English allrounder Lewis Gregory to the club for the first time this s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020