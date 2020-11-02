Left Menu
Will soon file reply to Kamal Nath's plea in SC over revocation of star-campaigner status: EC

The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his "star campaigner" status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeated violations of the poll code.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:59 IST
The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his "star campaigner" status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeated violations of the poll code. The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Election Commission order revoking "star campaigner" status of Kamal Nath. It was hearing Nath's plea challenging the October 30 order of the poll panel. "Hon'ble Supreme Court is supreme. EC has been given an opportunity to file a reply in the matter, which shall be filed at the earliest," the Commission said.

Taking a serious note of the breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour", the election watchdog had on Friday revoked the "star campaigner" status of the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister for repeated violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state. The campaigning for the bypolls ended on Sunday evening.

While a political party pays for the expenditure of its star campaigner, a candidate pays the expenses of other campaigners..

