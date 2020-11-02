Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

The case has been brought by a Republican state legislator and others who accuse the Harris County clerk, a Democrat, of exceeding his authority by allowing drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic. - The election has all the ingredients for a drawn-out court battle over its outcome: a highly polarized electorate, a record number of mail-in ballots and some Supreme Court justices who appear ready to step in if there is a closely contested race.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:46 IST
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

U.S. President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the final day of campaigning in their race for the White House. Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls. But the race is seen as close in enough swing states that Trump could still piece together the 270 votes needed to prevail in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner. - A federal judge in Texas will consider whether Houston officials should throw out about 127,000 votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning area. The case has been brought by a Republican state legislator and others who accuse the Harris County clerk, a Democrat, of exceeding his authority by allowing drive-through voting as an alternative during the coronavirus pandemic.

- The election has all the ingredients for a drawn-out court battle over its outcome: a highly polarized electorate, a record number of mail-in ballots and some Supreme Court justices who appear ready to step in if there is a closely contested race. - When lifelong Democrat Mayra Gomez told her 21-year-old son five months ago she was voting for Trump, he cut her out of his life. Bitter splits within families and among friends over Trump's tumultuous presidency will be difficult, if not impossible, to repair, even after he leaves office.

- In George Floyd's hometown of Houston, a season of protest ends at the polls. - Every U.S. presidential election has its own lingo, like the "hanging chads" on voting cards in Florida that led to a landmark court battle in 2000. A look at some of the jargon used in the days leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

- There have been pockets of unrest in battleground states ahead of the showdown between Trump and Biden in Tuesday's election. Trump, who previously declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he decides results are fraudulent, could bring in the military or federal agents to quell civil unrest on Election Day. A look at the laws that give Trump authority in this area, and the limitations on his power. BY THE NUMBERS - Biden's lead has widened a little in the final days of the 2020 campaign in three critical Rust Belt states that Trump narrowly won four years ago, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released Sunday. Biden leads Trump by 10 percentage points in Wisconsin and Michigan, and the presidential nominee is ahead by seven points in Pennsylvania.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE - Cuba has more at stake in the Nov. 3 election than most Latin American countries as the Trump administration has focused much of its foreign policy in the region on measures it says are aimed at bringing about democracy in the country. INVESTOR VIEW - Wall Street investment firms, faced with the prospect of a chaotic election complicated by an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, have hired political analysts and crunched voting data to game out election night and identify a watch list of crucial counties and Senate races that might indicate which way the vote is headed.

- Biden has promised to push his own tax proposals on day one if he wins Tuesday's election including raising the corporate tax to 28% and doubling the rate to 21% on overseas profits from patents, copyrights and trademarks. - The Nov. 3 election could have dramatic effects on various stocks and sectors. A look at potential stock winners and losers.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov 2: - Trump holds rallies in Fayetteville, North Carolina; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Traverse City, Michigan; Kenosha, Wisconsin; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. - Biden make his final push on the campaign trail in Cleveland, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania.

- Vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris campaigns in Pennsylvania - Former president Barack Obama campaigns in Georgia and Florida

- Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll from six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina (4 p.m. ET/2100 GMT) Refinitiv customers: see more election coverage on the Election App at https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election (Compiled by Angus MacSwan and Gayle Issa)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine triggers immune response in Phase I trial

CureVacs experimental COVID-19 vaccine triggered an immune response in humans, it said on Monday, putting the German biotech company on track to start mass testing this year as the race to end the pandemic heats up. We are very encouraged b...

Rupee slides 32 paise to over 2-month low on strong dollar

The rupee depreciated 32 paise to close at more than two-month low of 74.42 against the US dollar on Monday tracking strong American currency amid global risk aversion. The local unit opened at 74.40 at the interbank forex market and lost f...

Oil drops as lockdowns widen and U.S. election looms

Oil prices fell on Monday on worries that widening coronavirus lockdowns in Europe would weaken fuel demand while concerns remain over potential turbulence resulting from this weeks U.S. presidential election. Brent crude was down 80 cents,...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A wave of COVID curbs has prompted resistance across Europe, with the right-wing British politician who helped force a referendum on Brexit harnessing popular anger at a new lockdown by recasting his Brexit Party under a new banner.DEATHS A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020