PM Modi interacts with Dawoodi Bohra community's Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:22 IST
The Dawoodi Bohra community's Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and talked about community service efforts. "Had a wonderful interaction with Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin. He talked about the commendable community service efforts of the Dawoodi Bohra community," Modi said on Twitter and posted a picture of the meeting.
Burhanuddin, along with two other members of the community, were seen with the PM in the photograph from the meeting. Burhanuddin is the son of Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohras.
