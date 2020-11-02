Will order probe in SC Scholarship scam: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said once SAD comes back to power in Punjab, it would order a probe into the SC scholarship scam.ANI | Nabha (Punjab) | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:15 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said once SAD comes back to power in Punjab, it would order a probe into the SC scholarship scam. Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that SC Welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot engineered the scholarship scam and promised to put him behind the bars within three months.
According to the official release, SAD President asked Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to disclose why he was shielding the corrupt minister. "It appeared that the Congress high command and Rahul Gandhi had also been compromised by the scamsters," he said.
He further said that huge money had been released to institutions which are not even eligible. "Dharamsot was responsible for the entire fraud as he had directed department officials that all files relating to the disbursement of funds should be put up before him," he said. (ANI)
