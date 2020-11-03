Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-In Senate races, Democrat leads Republican in Arizona, North Carolina a dead heat-Reuters/Ipsos

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1 poll) * Voting for Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham: 48% * Voting for Republican Senator Thom Tillis: 46% * The race is statistically tied because the difference between the two is within the survey's credibility interval, as it was the prior week when Cunningham had 48% to Tillis' 47%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 01:57 IST
POLL-In Senate races, Democrat leads Republican in Arizona, North Carolina a dead heat-Reuters/Ipsos
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly held a big lead over Arizona Republican incumbent Martha McSally on the eve of the election while Republican and Democrat vying for Senate seat in North Carolina were running neck-and-neck, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Monday.

The outcome of about 14 of 35 U.S. Senate races is anyone's guess in Tuesday's election, 12 with vulnerable Republican incumbents and two with vulnerable Democrats. To have a majority in the Senate, Democrats need to pick up three seats if they also win the White House, which gives the vice president a tie-breaking vote, and four if not. Here are the latest results for three Senate races on which Reuters/Ipsos is polling:

ARIZONA (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1 poll) * Voting for Democratic challenger and former astronaut Mark Kelly: 53%

* Voting for Republican Senator Martha McSally: 44% * A prior poll showed Kelly leading McSally 51% to 44%.

* 49% said they had already voted. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 27 - Nov. 1 poll)

* Voting for Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham: 48% * Voting for Republican Senator Thom Tillis: 46%

* The race is statistically tied because the difference between the two is within the survey's credibility interval, as it was the prior week when Cunningham had 48% to Tillis' 47%. * 43% said they had already voted.

MICHIGAN (Oct. 21-27 poll) * Voting for Democratic Senator Gary Peters: 51%

* Voting for Republican challenger John James: 44% * Peters led James 50%-44% in the prior week.

* 37% of adults said they had already voted. NOTES: The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and in English. The Arizona survey included 610 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. North Carolina's surveyed 707 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. The earlier Michigan poll surveyed 654 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 230,383 deaths from COVID; Europe's COVID-19 curbs prompt pushback and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Viral load may predict ventilator need, death risk coronavirus damages red blood cellsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effo...

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

A federal judge on Monday rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centres established during the pandemic. The lawsuit was brought by co...

Mississippi state, federal lawmakers seek inquiry after Reuters report of jail beating death

A Mississippi legislator and veteran Congressman are seeking criminal charges after Reuters exposed previously unreported details in the 2018 death of inmate Harvey Hill at the Madison County Detention Center.The 36-year-old died in May 201...

Entertainment News Roundup: Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Cave's life; Sean Connery dies aged 90 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020