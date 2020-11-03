Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polling underway for Baroda bypoll; Khattar, Hooda appeal to people to vote in large numbers

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in a tweet, also urged voters to exercise their franchise by following COVID-19 related safety precautions. BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt cast his vote in the morning.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 11:18 IST
Polling underway for Baroda bypoll; Khattar, Hooda appeal to people to vote in large numbers

Polling was underway on Tuesday for the bypoll to Baroda assembly seat in Haryana. The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said.           Around 1.81 lakh eligible voters will decide the fate of 14 candidates, including Olympian wrestler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Yogeshwar Dutt, in the fray for the bypoll.

The Baroda seat fell vacant in April after the demise of Congress MLA Krishan Hooda, who had won the seat in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls. A total of 280 polling booths have been set up, of which 151 have been categorised as "vulnerable".

Security personnel, including three companies of paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure a peaceful bypoll, the officials said. Voters are being screened through thermal scanners at polling booths in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks and gloves are also being given to voters and they have been asked to maintain physical distancing at the polling stations. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to Baroda voters to ensure maximum participation in the voting process.

"In democracy, each vote is valuable and your one vote is also valuable. I appeal to all of you to participate in the 'utsav' of democracy with your family in large numbers and cast votes,” Khattar tweeted. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in a tweet, also urged voters to exercise their franchise by following COVID-19 related safety precautions.

BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt cast his vote in the morning. Before exercising his franchise, the wrestler-turned-politician performed 'puja' at his academy. Talking to reporters, Olympian wrestler Dutt appealed to people to cast their votes and said that his objective was to serve people.

Elders, women and youth started coming to polling booths after voting began in the morning. The ruling BJP has fielded wrestler-turned-politician Dutt, who is also backed by saffron ally JJP.

The opposition Congress has fielded former Sonipat Zila Parishad member Indu Raj Narwal and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has put its money on Joginder Malik. There are a total 1,80,529 voters, including service voters. Out of which, 99,726 are men, 80,801 women and two transgenders, the officials said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Australian central bank cuts key interest rate to 0.1 per cent

Australias central bank on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.15 of a percentage point to a record low 0.10 per cent in a bid to lift the economy from a pandemic-induced recessionThe move is the first since March when the Reserve ...

Voters at booth boycott Tundla bypolls over 'no development'

Voters at some places in Tundla assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh boycotted the by-election on Tuesday, alleging that no development work had taken place in their area. With the slogan Vikas nahi, to vote nahi no development, no vote, ...

Group Landmark Delivers 100 Mercedes-Benz Cars in this Festive Season

Gujarat, IndiaNewsVoirThe long-standing and most promising Mercedes-Benz dealer in Gujarat Benchmark Cars delivered 100 Stars this festive season. Navratri and Dussehra festivities are celebrated in the state with a lot of vigour and we of...

Vitamin D levels during pregnancy linked with child IQ

A study published in The Journal of Nutrition showed that mothers vitamin D levels during pregnancy were associated with their childrens IQ, suggesting that higher vitamin D levels in pregnancy may lead to greater childhood IQ scores. The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020