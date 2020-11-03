Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul attacks Modi government, says migrant workers from Bihar faced hardships during lockdown against COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday Narendra Modi government over "hardships" faced by migrant workers after the lockdown was announced to contain coronavirus and alleged that timely help was not provided to them despite repeated appeals by the party.

ANI | Katihar (Bihar) | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:15 IST
Rahul attacks Modi government, says migrant workers from Bihar faced hardships during lockdown against COVID-19
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Katihar on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday Narendra Modi government over "hardships" faced by migrant workers after the lockdown was announced to contain coronavirus and alleged that timely help was not provided to them despite repeated appeals by the party. Speaking at a public rally in Katihar, Gandhi also alleged that farmers not getting due price for their produce in Bihar under the NDA government.

He said lakhs of people had to walk long distances after the first lockdown was announced in March this year to contain COVID-19. "During corona, you must have remembered how lakhs of workers without food and water travelled from Mumbai, Punjab, Haryana to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. I told Narendra Modi to help them and provide food and water, but it was not provided," Gandhi said.

He said Congress provided buses to workers to reach their homes. "We were not able to provide help to lakhs of workers as we are not in the government but we helped those we could," he said.

He said no public transport was available to lakhs of migrant workers going to their homes. "Modiji did not help them. When you requested, then Modiji and Nitishji did not help you. Today they are asking for votes from you. Where were they when you required them," he asked.

He also raised issues concerning floods and said little had been done to prevent the recurrent problem in the state. He said agriculture infrastructure had not been developed in Bihar and farmers were also not getting due price for their crops.

"If the farmers of Bihar do not get fair price for their produce and if there is no processing plant what will they do? So the farmers and workers have no choice but to go to the other states for work," he said. "In Chhattisgarh where Congress party is in the government, farmers get Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy, here in Bihar you get Rs 700. What mistake did you make? You voted for Nitishji and Modiji. Now is the time to rectify the mistake," he added.

Raking up the issue of jobs, he said BJP had promised 2 crore jobs to people but it was not fulfilled. He also accused the central government of waving taxes of "very rich people" and not providing relief to the poor.

He said a government formed by grand alliance will be "government for all". (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'We're really afraid': major Hurricane Eta pounds Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, struck Nicaragua on Tuesday in an impoverished region of its Caribbean coast, battering homes and essential infrastructure and threatening to unleash deadly flo...

Ant Group's $37 billion listing suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong

Ant Groups 37 billion stock market listing has been suspended in both Shanghai and Hong Kong in a dramatic move just two days before what was set to be the worlds largest-ever stock market debutThe Shanghai stock exchange first announced th...

Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine arrested, police rout protesters

Ugandan police used rubber bullets, live rounds and tear gas to break up a protest by supporters of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine after he was arrested on Tuesday following the filing of his nomination papers, aides and witnes...

EXCLUSIVE-International donors likely to pledge less for Afghanistan - sources

Afghanistan is likely to receive reduced pledges for aid from international donors gathering in Geneva next month, three sources familiar with discussions said, amid uncertainty over how the governments peace talks with the Taliban will pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020