Left Menu
Development News Edition

53.51 pc turnout in Phase 2 assembly polls in Bihar, figure likely to go up: EC

The 94 assembly constituencies that went to poll in the phase two of Bihar elections on Tuesday recorded 53.51 per cent turnout and the figure was likely to go up as voting continued beyond schedule in several places, the Election Commission said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:17 IST
53.51 pc turnout in Phase 2 assembly polls in Bihar, figure likely to go up: EC
Representative image Image Credit: Election Commission of India (Facebook)

The 94 assembly constituencies that went to poll in the phase two of Bihar elections on Tuesday recorded 53.51 per cent turnout and the figure was likely to go up as voting continued beyond schedule in several places, the Election Commission said. The combined voter turnout in the two phases was recorded at 53.79 per cent till 5 PM, the Commission said.

The turnout was 55.35 per cent in these constituencies in the 2015 assembly polls, the EC said. The combined figure would also go up when final figures of phase 2 are collated later in the day. "The electoral exercise going on in the country is by far the largest exercise in the world amid the pandemic...the voter turnout in the first phase has been exceptionally good. The voter turnout has further continued and the confidence level has been much more in this phase," EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha said.

The 94 constituencies in the second phase of elections will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and grand alliance's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates. Polling began at 7 am, but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour. The process, however, concluded early in the Maoist-hit areas. Referring to the 54 assembly bypolls spread across 10 states held on Tuesday, the Commission said Chhattisgarh recorded 71.99 per cent turnout, Gujarat 57.98 per cent, Haryana 68 per cent and Jharkhand 62.51 per cent.

The turnout in Odisha was 68.08 per cent and 66.57 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. In Nagaland, the turnout was 83.69 per cent, while it was 81.44 per cent in Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, the turnout was 51.57 per cent. The Commission said the figure were dynamic in nature and likely to change over the next few hours.

Besides 28 seat in Madhya Pradesh, eight assembly seats went for bypolls in Gujarat, followed by seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana. Five assembly seats in Manipur and one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will go for bypoll on November 7.

Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of Madhy Pradesh Sudip Jain sad the enforcement teams have made seizures worth Rs 23.42 crore in Madhya Pradesh. He also referred to an incident of firing in Morena in which one person was injured. A person has been arrested and the incident did not affect poling.

In Bhind too, there was an incident of "air firing" by unknown persons. In Bhind again, there was an incident in which the control unit of an EVM as "smashed" in Mehgaon. In the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, 6,240 ballot units were deployed out of which 0.36 per cent had to be replaced. Out of the 41,362 control units, 0.37 per cent were replaced. Similarly, out of the 41,362 paper trail machines, 1.31 per cent were replaced.

One control unit and at least on ballot units make for one EVM. In the 54 assembly bypolls, a total of 23,250 ballot units, 19,583 control unit and as many paper trail machines were deployed. Out of these 0.4 per cent control units, 0.37 per cent ballot units and 1.80 per cent paper trail machines had to be replaced, Jain said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh standoff: 8th round of Sino-India Corps Commander-level talks likely this week

The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is likely to take place this week with an aim to carry forward negotiations on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as their troops brace for a harsh winter. The...

Under COVID shadow, phase-2 of Bihar polls passes off

The second phase of polling on 94 seats in the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully Tuesday with a voter turnout of over 54.64 per cent, marginally lower than the 2015 figure, as COVID-19 failed to dampen the democratic spirit of ...

Spanish court takes over new investigation of ex-king

Spanish Supreme Court prosecutors have taken over a new investigation into the financial activities of ex-King Juan Carlos, who recently left Spain to live in an unspecified country following the opening of probes against him in Spain and S...

PVR reports Q2 net loss of Rs 184.06 cr

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020