Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar army chief accuses government of 'unacceptable mistakes' ahead of election

The military and civilian government have been at odds over various issues for months, including constitutional reform. “I said in an interview with media in 2015...that we would accept the result by the election committee as long as it was free and fair.

Reuters | Yangon | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:21 IST
Myanmar army chief accuses government of 'unacceptable mistakes' ahead of election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar's army chief said on Tuesday the civilian government was making "unacceptable mistakes" in the run-up to a pivotal general election on Sunday, the second democratic vote since the end of strict military rule. Issuing the second warning in as many days about potential bias in the vote, commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing told a local news outlet that the military was the "guardian" of the country and was watching preparations closely.

The rare interview by local news outlet Popular News Journal followed similar comments in a military statement on Monday that accused the election commission of "widespread violation of the laws and procedures of the pre-voting process". A spokesman for Myanmar's election commission did not answer phone calls seeking comment, nor did a government spokesman.

Min Aung Hlaing said some opposition parties had complained about irregularities, citing voter lists riddled with errors with many people excluded. "There is no problem for normal mistakes. But some are unacceptable mistakes. They have a lot of time to do corrections," he said. "We told the election commission we want a free and fair election," he said.

The election commission is controlled by the government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, which came to power after a landslide election win in 2015 that ended half a century of military and military-backed rule. But the army retains significant powers under the constitution including control of key ministries like Home Affairs. The military and civilian government have been at odds over various issues for months, including constitutional reform.

"I said in an interview with media in 2015...that we would accept the result by the election committee as long as it was free and fair. However, for now, we are in a situation where we need to be cautious," Min Aung Hlaing said.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal to observe Nov 4 as anti-stubble burning day

The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to observe November 4 as an anti-stubble burning day, an official said. The Environment department took the decision in the wake of doctors apprehending that the COVID-19 pandemic may deteriorat...

Netherlands tightens lockdown to slow second COVID-19 wave

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday ordered extra lockdown measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Netherlands, and said the government is also considering curfews and school closures.The new measures, which inclu...

S.African commission condemns killing of activist who opposed coal mine

The South African Human Rights Commission SAHRC on Tuesday condemned what it described as the cold-blooded murder of environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase in October. Ntshangase, a vocal opponent of one of South Africas largest open coal...

KLM pilots agree to pay cuts to secure bailout for airline

Pilots with Dutch national airline KLM agreed Tuesday to accept pay cuts for as long as the carrier needs a multibillion euro government coronavirus bailout, the pilots union and KLM announced. The decision clears the way for the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020