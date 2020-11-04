Rajasthan civic polls: People have rejected 'misrule' of Congress, says state BJP chief

Left Menu
The people of Rajasthan have rejected the "misrule" of the Congress and the party could not win in its "so-called vote bank areas" in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur in the municipal corporation polls in these cities, state BJP president Satish Poonia said on Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 00:02 IST
The people of Rajasthan have rejected the "misrule" of the Congress and the party could not win in its "so-called vote bank areas" in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur in the municipal corporation polls in these cities, state BJP president Satish Poonia said on Tuesday. His remarks came after the State Election Commission on Tuesday declared the results of the elections of the six municipal corporations in the three cities.

The Congress and the BJP got clear majority in two municipal corporations each of the six. In the remaining two municipal corporations there were no clear winners as Independents won in several wards. Earlier Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur had one municipal corporation each, but after delimitation of wards by the present Congress government, these cities now have two corporations each.

Last time, the BJP had formed its board in the erstwhile municipal corporations of Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur. The BJP state president in a statement said that despite the delimitation of wards by the Congress, people have rejected the "misrule" of the Congress.  It has been a common trend in Rajasthan that in local bodies and panchayati raj elections, people vote in favour of the party which is in power in the state, in this case the Congress, Poonia claimed. But, the trend has reversed and the Congress could get a majority in only two corporations, he said, adding that the results did not go in favour of the ruling party in the state.

Now, the effect will be seen in the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections, Poonia said. "The result of the municipal elections are not a reason for the Congress to be happy and there is no reason for the BJP to be disappointed. The Congress could not win even in its so-called vote bank areas in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur," he said People voted against the Congress' "false hypocrisy and misrule", the BJP leader said. Out of the 560 wards of the six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, which went to polls in two phases on October 29 and November 1, the Congress won in 261 wards, BJP in 242 wards and Independents in 57 wards. The BJP got clear majority in the Jaipur Greater and the Jodhpur South municipal corporations by winning in 88 and 43 wards respectively.

The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan, won in 49 and 29 wards of the Jaipur Greater and the Jodhpur South corporations respectively, according to the results. The Congress got a clear majority in the Jodhpur North and the Kota North municipal corporations by winning in 53 and 47 wards respectively, against 19 and 14 wards won by the BJP, it said.

In the polls for the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Congress won in 47 wards and the BJP in 42 wards, while in the remaining 11 wards of the civic body Independents won. In Kota South Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP and the Congress both won in 36 wards each and eight wards were won by Independents, according to the results.

