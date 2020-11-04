Left Menu
Development News Edition

All four Democratic Indian-American lawmakers re-elected to House of Representatives

The 'Samosa caucus' currently comprises five Indian-American lawmakers, including the four members of the House of Representatives and Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, 56. Raja Krishnamoorthi, 47, easily defeated Preston Nelson, 30, of the Libertarian Party.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:03 IST
All four Democratic Indian-American lawmakers re-elected to House of Representatives

In an impressive show, all the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers -- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives. The Indian-American community has emerged as a force to reckon with for the first time in the history of the US presidential election. Both the Democrat and the Republican campaigns had initiated several measures to woo the approximately 1.8 million members of the community who have emerged as a critical voting bloc in the battleground states of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The so-called 'Samosa caucus', a termed coined by Krishnamoorthi for informal grouping of Indian-American lawmakers, might expand with at least one more as physician Dr Hiral Tipirneni was leading against Republican incumbent David Schweikert from the sixth Congressional district of Arizona when last reports came in.

If elected, Tipirneni, 52, would be the second ever Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives. Jayapal, 55, was the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives in 2016. The 'Samosa caucus' currently comprises five Indian-American lawmakers, including the four members of the House of Representatives and Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, 56.

Raja Krishnamoorthi, 47, easily defeated Preston Nelson, 30, of the Libertarian Party. When last reports came in, he had accounted for nearly 71 per cent of the total votes counted. Ro Khanna, 44, easily defeated fellow Indian-American Ritesh Tandon, 48, of the Republican Party with a margin of more than 50 percentage points. This was his third-consecutive win from the 17th Congressional district of California.

Dr Ami Bera, 55, the senior most member of the 'Samosa Caucus', easily won the seventh Congressional District of California for the fifth consecutive term. When the last report came in, he had established an inaccessible lead by more than 25 percentage points against his Republican rival 65-year-old Buzz Patterson. Sri Preston Kulkarni, 42, was giving a tough fight to GOP's Troy Nehls, 52, from the 22nd Congressional District of Texas. He was trailing by five percentage points when reports last came in.

Republican Manga Anantatmula lost to Democratic incumbent Gerry Connolly in the 11th Congressional District of Virginia. Republican Nisha Sharma from the Republican Party also lost her maiden Congressional attempt. She was defeated by incumbent Mark DeSaulnier from the Democratic Party by more than 50 percentage points. The House of Representatives is the lower house of the US Congress, with the Senate being the upper house..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 11 injured in blast at illegal firecracker godown in UP

Three people were killed and at least 11 injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker godown in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Wednesday, police said. The blast took place in the house of one Jawed located in a narrow lane in a dense...

Infinix Smart 4 launched in India: Specs and Price

Infinix has launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market. The Infinix Smart 4 comes with an HD display, Helio A22 Processor, 13 MP AI dual camera and a 6000 mAh battery.The Infinix Smart 4 has Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cy...

TVS launches new version of Apache RTR 200 4V at Rs 1.31 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has launched a new version of its bike Apache RTR 200 4V at Rs 1.31 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The 200-cc bike comes with three ride modes -- Sport, Urban and Rain.The Apache series has been a testament t...

Little to separate as ambitious Delhi Capitals face mighty Mumbai Indians

They stand on the opposite ends of IPLs success spectrum but there is little to separate between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the tournaments 13th edition as they head into a blockbuster first qualifier here on Thursday. The team to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020