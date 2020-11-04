Left Menu
Development News Edition

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

"In the American system, the last vote counts, and maybe the last vote changes the result," Borrell told Spanish National Television. But as world leaders generally refrained from commenting on the outcome until it was clear, the particularly fractious and contested nature of the vote was already sparking concerns overseas that the superpower's sharp divisions and internal conflicts exposed by the election might endure long after the winner is declared.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:27 IST
World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

From Ford Model T cars that popped off the assembly line in just 90 minutes to 60-second service for burgers, the United States has had a major hand in making the world a frenetic and impatient place, primed and hungry for instant gratification. So waking up to the news on Wednesday that the winner of the US election might not be known for hours, days or weeks — pundits filled global airwaves with their best guesses — came as a shock to a planet weaned on that most American of exports: speed.

''We have to have a little patience, almost certainly a lot of patience," said the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, as the nail-biting contest for the White House increasingly focused on three states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining whether President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden wins. "In the American system, the last vote counts, and maybe the last vote changes the result," Borrell told Spanish National Television.

But as world leaders generally refrained from commenting on the outcome until it was clear, the particularly fractious and contested nature of the vote was already sparking concerns overseas that the superpower's sharp divisions and internal conflicts exposed by the election might endure long after the winner is declared. "The battle over the legitimacy of the result — whatever it will look like — has now begun,” said the German defence minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

"This is a very explosive situation. It is a situation of which experts rightly say it could lead to a constitutional crisis in the US," she said on ZDF television. "That is something that must certainly worry us very much." In financial markets, investors struggled to make sense of it all, sending some indexes up and others down. Overall, uncertainty ruled. In the vacuum of no immediate winner, there was some gloating from Russia, Africa and other parts of the world that have repeatedly been on the receiving end of US criticism, with claims that the election and the vote count were exposing the imperfections of American democracy.

"Africa used to learn American democracy, America is now learning African democracy,” tweeted Nigerian Sen. Shehu Sani, reflecting a common view from some on a continent long used to troubled elections and US criticism of them. Traditional US allies clung to the belief that regardless of whether Trump or Biden emerged as the winner, the fundamentals that have long underpinned some of America's key relationships would survive the uncertainty and the US electoral process.

"Whatever the result of the election, they will remain our allies for many years and decades, that is certain,” said Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for the internal market. That idea was echoed by the prime minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, who told a parliamentary session that “the Japan-US alliance is the foundation of Japanese diplomacy, and on that premise I will develop solid relationship with a new president."

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Security tightened at Delhi's IGI airport after pro-Khalistan group threatens to disrupt flights

Security has been beefed at Delhis Indira Gandhi International Airport after a banned pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs for Justice SFJ, threatened to disrupt two Air India flights scheduled to leave for London on November 5, police said on Wedne...

Tennis-Andreescu confirms 2021 return after missing full season

Canadas Bianca Andreescu has fully recovered from a knee injury that forced her to miss the entire 2020 season and intends to play the Australian Open in January, the 2019 U.S. Open champion has said. Andreescu, 20, has not played on tour s...

Odd News Roundup: Japanese health officials find 164 dogs crammed into tiny house; Tram runs off track, lands on whale statue's tail and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Japanese health officials find 164 dogs crammed into tiny houseJapanese health officials have found 164 emaciated dogs crammed into a tiny house in one of the countrys worst cases of animal ...

TDP leader protests after being prevented from visiting APTIDCO houses in Andhra's Krishna district

Telugu Desam Party TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao held a sit-in protest on Tuesday in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district after he was prevented from visiting Andhra Pradesh Township Infrastructure Development Corporation houses at Shab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020